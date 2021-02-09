The following incarcerations were recently recorded at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Chanetille R. Foss, 30, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested January 18, 2021, at 4:05 p.m. in Tarkio by the Tarkio Police Department on a warrant for: Domestic Assault, Attempted Abuse of Elderly/Disabled/ Vulnerable person.

Jeremy S. Bywater, 36, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested January 28, 2021, at 11:46 p.m. in Tarkio by the Tarkio Police Department on a warrant for: Trespass 1st Degree, Tampering With a Motor Vehicle.

Kelsey M. Huffman, 26, Auburn, Nebraska, was arrested January 28, 2021, at 2:41 p.m. in Auburn by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for: Probation Violation (Stealing), Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

Aaron D. Soto, 31, Valley, Nebraska, was arrested January 30, 2021, at 11:11 p.m. at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department to serve 15 days from prior charges.