The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed January 29, 2021, by Marjorie and Donald Holloway, Successor Trustees of the John Carlson Revocable Trust, to Jeffrey Holloway, Trustee of the John Carlson Family Trust, for land in Section 3, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 1, 2021, by DRB Construction Inc. / D & M Tire Ag, Inc. to DRB Construction, Inc. for land in Section 4, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed February 1, 2021, by Joan Hall, Successor Trustee of the John Hall Declaration of Trust, to Joan Hall, Trustee of the Joan Hall Declaration of Trust, for land in Section 12, Township 63, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 1, 2021, by Citizens Bank & Trust to Jeffrey Powell and Christopher Baughman for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 2, 2021, by Melissa Mathews to Lonnie and Kathleen Herron for land in Section 25, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed February 2, 2021, by Kathleen and Lonnie Herron to Kathleen Herron Revocable Trust for land in Section 25, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed February 2, 2021, by Lonnie and Kathleen Herron to Lonnie Herron Revocable Trust for land in Section 25, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed February 3, 2021, by Richard Tiemeyer, Trustee to the Louise Tiemeyer Family Trust, to Robert and Eustolia Garber for land in Section 17, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 3, 2021, by Richard and Jane Andrew to Richard and Jane Andrew, Trustees of the Richard and Jane Andrew Living Trust, for land in Section 6, Township 64, Range 41, and Section 1, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 3, 2021, by Richard and Jane Andrew to Richard and Jane Andrew, Trustees of the Richard and Jane Andrew Living Trust, for land in Section 1, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 3, 2021, by Richard and Jane Andrew to Richard and Jane Andrew, Trustees of the Richard and Jane Andrew Living Trust, for land in Sections 11 and 12, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.