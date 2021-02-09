Rainy Nordhausen, right, a Tarkio seventh grader, won the Atchison County Spelling Bee Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in Tarkio. Kenneth Kirkpatrick, left, a Fairfax sixth grader, placed second. Both will advance to the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee March 13 in St. Joseph.

The Atchison County Spelling Bee was held February 3, 2021, at the Tarkio Resource Center. Students from Tarkio, Fairfax, and Rock Port competed for the chance to advance to the regional spelling bee and hopefully on to state and nationals. Pronouncer was Mrs. Heidi Unternahrer and judges were Kari Taylor, Donnie Parsons, and Dustin Barnes.

Tarkio participants included Jayden Scott, Danika Agnew, Rainy Nordhausen, and Abbie Harms. Fairfax participants included Knox Oswald, Kenneth Kirkpatrick, Tate Johnson, and Cowen O’Riley. Rock Port participants included Emma Teten, Ryan Lucas, Avery Meyerkorth, and Bracton Cook.

After several rounds, Rainy Nordhausen was declared the winner and Kenneth Kirkpatrick placed second. First alternate was Danika Agnew and second alternate was Bracton Cook. Rainy and Kenneth will compete in the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at EmpowerU, 518 S 6th Street, St. Joseph, Missouri.

All students should be congratulated. Spelling words correctly is tough enough, let alone in front of judges and a crowd.