Brecken Kelly passes to Reed Miller in the Rock Port basketball game against the Trojans.

Jaysa Green-Welch looks for an open teammate in Rock Port’s varsity game against Union Star.

Cade Makings, above, drives toward the hoop in the Blue Jays’ game against Union Star.

Phillip Herron, at right, eyes the basket from the corner.

Julian Roberts’ shot clears the outstretched arm of a Trojan in Blue Jay basketball action.

Mackenzie Lager hits two of her 10 points on the night against South Holt.

Holden Farmer pulls up for two as he drives the lane. Holden had 29 points against South Holt.

Dylan Kemerling gets the rebound and goes up for two against South Holt.

Blue Jay Jagger Freemyer drives the lane and gets the foul in the game against South Holt.