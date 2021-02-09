Snow and ice covered roadways are wreaking havoc on drivers in Atchison County this winter. A one-vehicle accident occurred at 8:43 a.m. February 4, 2021, as a 2007 Lincoln Town Car, driven by Lisa N. Jones, 47, of Tarkio was eastbound on Hwy. 136.

Seven miles outside of Tarkio, the vehicle slid on icy pavement, went across the center line and westbound lanes, then went off the north side of Hwy. 136, coming to rest on its wheels facing west.

Jones, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, by an Atchison-Holt ambulance.

The Lincoln received minor damage and was towed from the scene by Double M Towing of Rock Port, Missouri. The crash was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper C.J. Blue, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and Tarkio Rural Fire Department.