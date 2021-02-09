The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is offering weatherization assistance to increase energy efficiency and improve the health of your home. As families spend more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they tend to use more energy, and energy efficiency benefits become even more critical.

The department’s Low-Income Weatherization Assistance Program is essential to meeting heating and cooling needs of those with low incomes, especially as many seniors and other vulnerable households shelter at home due to COVID-19. The program provides assistance to make homes more energy efficient, safer and healthier.

Properly insulating and sealing air leaks can help many homes save as much as 30% in winter heating costs. Home weatherization not only saves homeowners money and leaves them with a more comfortable living space, it also reduces the pollution associated with generating energy used for heating.

For more information visit the department’s webpage at energy.mo.gov/assistance-programs/liwap or contact the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Energy at 855-522-2796.