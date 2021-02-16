The Atchison County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 from February 9-15,2021. They were:
1 female, age 0-19
1 female, 1 male, ages 50-59
As of February 15, 2021, Atchison County has had 422 total cases. Two are active and there have been 11 deaths.
There are no current active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital.
Atchison County’s current seven-day testing positivity rate is 2.74%.
COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY
2-15-21
FATALITIES 11
ACTIVE CASES 2
CASES REMOVED
FROM ISOLATION 409
TOTAL CASES 422
MALE 185
FEMALE 237
UNDER 20 YEARS 53
21-29 YEARS 38
30-39 YEARS 44
40-49 YEARS 58
50-59 YEARS 65
60-69 YEARS 78
70-79 YEARS 58
80+ YEARS 28