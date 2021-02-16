The Atchison County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 from February 9-15,2021. They were:

1 female, age 0-19

1 female, 1 male, ages 50-59

As of February 15, 2021, Atchison County has had 422 total cases. Two are active and there have been 11 deaths.

There are no current active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital.

Atchison County’s current seven-day testing positivity rate is 2.74%.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

2-15-21

FATALITIES 11

ACTIVE CASES 2

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 409

TOTAL CASES 422

MALE 185

FEMALE 237

UNDER 20 YEARS 53

21-29 YEARS 38

30-39 YEARS 44

40-49 YEARS 58

50-59 YEARS 65

60-69 YEARS 78

70-79 YEARS 58

80+ YEARS 28