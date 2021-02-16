The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron February 10, 2021, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Michelle L. Heits vs. Matthew R. Heits – Dissolution Without Children. Case called. The petitioner appears and with Attorney Sadoun, the respondent appears and with Attorney Skinner. Hearing held and the court finds no reasonable likelihood that this marriage can be preserved and finds the marriage is irretrievably broken, and will be dissolved when formal judgment is entered. Costs assessed to the petitioner and are paid. Dissolution Docket Entry and Judgment filed.

Discover Bank vs. Ryan D. Anderson – Contract-Other. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst, the defendant appears and does not dispute liability and consents to judgment in the amount requested in the petition. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $6,011.81 plus costs and interest at the statutory rate per annum from date of Judgment. Certified copy mailed to the defendant.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Christina Christian – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called and continued to March 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Sorensen Auto Finance vs. Samantha D. Driskell Et Al – Small Claims Hearing on Small Claims Over $100. Case called. The plaintiff fails to appear, the defendant appears and case is dismissed without prejudice due to want of prosecution. Email request received from the plaintiff’s agent, and due to an emergency could not appear for court and requests case be continued. Court sets aside dismissal for good cause shown, case set for March 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Clear Recovery, Inc. vs. John Hill – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called and continued to March 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for service.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Gayle Jennings – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The defendant appears in person and case is dismissed by court for want of prosecution.

Chris Russell Farms, LLC vs. Jon Lucas – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. The defendant appears by Attorney Smith and case continued to March 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for settlement or trial setting.

Accelerated Inventory Management vs. Preston Lytle – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst and case is continued to March 25, 2021, for timely service.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Dianna Miller – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Civil Setting scheduled for March 25, 2021.

Clinton B. Lambert V. Kaitlin D. Miller – Civil Motion Hearing on Pet. for Child Custody/Support. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Sundell for Attorney Skinner, the respondent appears by Attorney Wulff and case is continued to April 15, 2021, at 9:00 AM for trial setting.

Sorensen Auto Finance vs. Andrew R. Rouse – Small Claims Hearing on Small Claims Over $100. Case called. The plaintiff fails to appear, the defendant also fails to appear and case is dismissed without prejudice due to want of prosecution. Email request received from the plaintiff’s agent, and due to an emergency could not appear for court and requests case be continued. Court sets aside dismissal for good cause shown, case set for March 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Debra J. Schultz – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst, no appearance by the defendant though duly called and summoned and judgment by default entered as requested in the petition. Judgment Entry filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the Principal amount of $4,400.97 plus court costs and interest at the rate of 9% per annum. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

State vs. Terriona Marie Adams – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).

State vs. Richard Lynn Boyd – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense, Fail To Signal/Gave Improper Signal When Stopping/Turning Left Or Right, and Fail To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection.

State vs. James Scott Brinkley – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $202.00 and Court Cost. Traffic cost paid.

State vs. Charlie Manley Byrd – Plea Hearing on Misdemeanor DWI and Fail To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case set for March 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for plea.

State vs. Michael Lynn Cole – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Defendant sentenced to Fine $169.00 and Court Cost. Traffic cost paid.

State vs. Janet Elizabeth Damian-Pizano – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11 – 15 Mph). Defendant sentenced to Fine $70.50 and Court Cost. Traffic cost paid.

State vs. Tyler Sean Furey – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).

State vs. Marlise Denae Galloway – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph).

State vs. Charles Henry Farris Hensley – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).

State vs. Travis L. Holmes – Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Trespass – 1st Degree. Continuance Reason – Other; Continuance Requestor – Other; Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person and by Atty. Scroggie. Case set for July 7, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. for probation Revocation Hearing.

State vs. Marquise Daray Jackson – Plea Hearing on Misdemeanor Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 1st Offense. Continuance Reason – Other; Continuance Requestor – Other; Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Case set for February 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Written plea to come by February 25 or appear.

State vs. Jacob Ryan Jones – Arraignment on Felony DWI – Persistent. Case called. State appears by PA. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant outstanding.

State vs. Rumen Petkov Kushev – Bond Appearance Hearing on State Traffic Ticket for Gross Weight Exceeded 80,000 Lbs. Defendant sentenced to Fine $3,000.00 and Court Cost.

State vs. Bradley Roy Lewis – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

State vs. Brian C. Liu – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11 – 15 Mph). Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case set for March 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. for Bench Trial.

State vs. Decorey Lashawn Love – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler. Defendant sentenced to Fine $70.50 and Court Cost. Costs paid.

State vs. Sergio Eduardo Martinez Estrada – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Sergio Eduardo Martinez Estrada – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph).

State vs. Kendrick Montrel Mitchell – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor for Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Defendant sentenced to Fine $80.50 and Court Cost. Costs paid.

State vs. Kendrick Montrel Mitchell – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph).

State vs. Daniel E. Moses – **Possible Section 589.405 RSMo. Charge** Arraignment on Felony Property Damage 1st Degree and Sexual Misconduct – 1st Degree – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Case set for March 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Timothy James Oswald – Initial Appearance on Felony DWI – Persistent, Fail To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident, and Driver/Front Seat Passenger Fail To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Continuance Reason – Other; Continuance Requestor – Other; Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears in person and with Attorney Smith. Case set for March 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Spencer G. Pearson – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11 – 15 Mph).

State vs. Lynn Schwarz – Traffic Arraignment on Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Sarah Shubkagel – Arraignment on Felony Abuse Or Neglect Of A Child – Serious Emotional Or Physical Injury – No Sexual Contact, Domestic Assault – 3rd Degree, and Endangering The Welfare Of A Child, 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person and with Attorney Richardson. Formal Arraignment is waived. Defendant is advised of right to counsel and to remain silent. Case continued to March 16, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for preliminary hearing.

State vs. Kerel Lateef Smith – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Defendant sentenced to Fine $375.00 and Court Cost. Costs paid.

State vs. Mechell Deseray Smith – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph).

State vs. Samuel L. Smith – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony.

State vs. Michael Paul Stanley – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs.

State vs. Justin R. Swaggerty – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11 – 15 Mph).

State vs. Ted R. Tomes – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Equip Motor Carrier Vehicle With/Maintain Required Brake System.

State vs. Amanda M. Vacanti – Probation Violation 1st Appearance on Misdemeanor.

State vs. Cory Allen Walton – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).

State vs. Markieh Shavonna Warren – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Continuance Reason – Other; Continuance Requestor – Other; Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Case set for March 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Krista Leighann Wheless – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor.

State vs. Justin T. Wiggins – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 1st Offense and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More).

State vs. Daltyn T. Williams – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Gross Weight Exceeded 80,000 Lbs. Defendant sentenced to Fine $175.00 and Court Cost. Costs paid.

State vs. Jamie L. Woehl – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Formal Arraignment is waived. Defendant is advised of right to counsel and to remain silent. Plea of Guilty is entered and is fined costs and fines of $179. Costs paid.

State vs. Jacob E. Woods – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Gross Weight Exceeded 80,000 Lbs. Costs paid.

State vs. Sara Lynne Worsfold – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler. Defendant sentenced to Fine $276.50 and Court Cost. Costs paid.

State vs. Chad S. Rose – Probation Violation Hearing on Misdemeanor. Continuance Reason – Other; Continuance Requestor – Prosecution; March 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

In re the Estate of Lanning Carl Clark, Decedent – Hearing Claim Against Estate on Supervised Without Will. Case called. Personal Representative appears by Counsel Dan Smith. No appearances by any claimant. Claims denied for want of prosecution. Attorney Hurst allowed to withdraw as PR Attorney without objection from new Counsel Smith. Order on Claims Entered. The Honorable Court finds, orders, decrees, and adjudges: 1. The claim of First National Bank of Omaha is dismissed with prejudice for want of prosecution. 2. The claim of Auburn Family Health Center, P.C. is dismissed with prejudice for want of prosecution. So ordered.

State vs. Tim A. Sokolov – Preliminary Hearing on Felony.

For more information about the above cases or others, visit www.courts.mo.gov (Missouri Case.net).