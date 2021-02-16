The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, February 4, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Month end department reports were reviewed and approved by the commission.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer was in to discuss BRO-Projects and the possibility of trading Soft Match Credits for BRO-dollars. No decisions were made.

Clerk Taylor reported that the county has been contacted about hosting County Government Day. Discussion was held on how this would work when bringing so many students into the building at one time. There would not be enough room in the courthouse to social distance in the court room or the offices. Emergency Management Director Wiley did not feel it was a good idea. The information will be relayed to the Legion on alternative ideas.

A conference call was held at 11:30 a.m. with Ameren to discuss taxing and ownership of the Outlaw Project. On the call for the county were the following: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, Clerk Susette Taylor, and Assessor Lori Jones. Those on the call from Ameren were as follows: Charlene Kim, Chriss Cudney, Joe LaMacchia, and Lucas Klein. Discussion was held on how the turbines would be taxed and who would be responsible for the taxes on the turbines that were complete on January 1, 2021. Ameren’s position was that they did not take possession of 39 of the turbines until January 14, 2021, and an additional seven were deemed substantially complete on January 29, 2021. The county’s position was that for taxation purposes the 46 turbines were complete on January 1, 2021, and would be placed on the local tax books this year. Ameren requested what information the assessor needed at this time. She stated she would need the construction costs of each turbine that construction was complete as of January 1, 2021. In addition, Assessor Jones stated that a value would also be placed on the turbines that were partially complete, but would look into how other assessors had valued them when a project was not complete within a calendar year.

Ameren has also requested a name change of the amendment to the Economic Development Agreement for Construction extension and clarification of section b. Signing may be delayed until all parties agree on the taxation of the turbines that were complete as of January 1, 2021.