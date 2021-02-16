The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed February 5, 2021, by Randy Brown to Randell Brown for Lot 16, Fourth Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed February 5, 2021, by Randell Brown to Brodie Wurtele for Lot 16, Fourth Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 9, 2021, by Michael and Julia Graham to Mark and Lisa Wilczek for Lots 4 and 5, Bischof’s Third Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 10, 2021, by Harriett Mitchell to Farm Properties for land in Section 9, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed February 10, 2021, by Velma Green, Trustee of the Walter and Velma Green Trust, to Farm Properties for land in Section 9, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 10, 2021, by Lester and Sherri Barrett to Farm Properties for land in Section 9, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 10, 2021, by James and Linda Barrett to Farm Properties for land in Section 9, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 10, 2021, by Dyan and Dean Inhoff to Farm Properties for land in Section 9, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 10, 2021, by Lori Miller to Farm Properties for land in Section 9, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.