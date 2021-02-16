The East Atchison Wolves took third as a team in the Class 1, District 8 Wrestling Tournament and eight wrestlers qualified for Sectionals February 27, including: front row – Connor Brown, Linkin Murry, and Bo Graves; and back row – Jayden Umbarger, Grant Turnbull, Braiden Wennihan, Aaron Schlueter, and Sammie Litherbury.

The East Atchison and Rock Port wrestling teams competed in the MSHSAA Class 1, District 8 Tournament Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Mid-Buchanan High School in Faucett, Missouri. The Wolves and Blue Jays faced Albany, Maysville, Mid-Buchanan, North Andrew, and Stanberry wrestlers. The East Atchison Wolves took third as a team and eight wrestlers qualified for Sectionals February 27, including Connor Brown, Linkin Murry, Bo Graves, Jayden Umbarger, Grant Turnbull, Braiden Wennihan, Aaron Schlueter, and Sammie Litherbury. Rock Port’s four wrestlers all qualified for Sectionals. They are Caleb Lucas, Trulin Pankau, Colten Stevens, and Gabe Abbott.

Individual statistics for the EA Wolves follow:

EA’s Linkin Murry, far left, placed 3rd in the 132 lb. weight class, advancing to Sectionals.

132 lbs. – Quarterfinals, Linkin Murry (EA) received a bye; Semifinals, Clayton Rotterman (Mid-Buchanan) over Linkin Murry (EA) (Fall 1:29); Cons. Semis, Linkin Murry (EA) over Peyton Hume (Stanberry) (Fall 2:35); 3rd Place Match, Linkin Murry (EA) over Conlan Newman (Albany) (Fall 2:32)

Wolves’ wrestler Braiden Wennihan, far left, placed 3rd in the 138 lb. weight class, advancing to Sectionals.

138 lbs. – Quarterfinals, Braiden Wennihan (EA) received a bye; Semifinals, Butch Walters (Mid-Buchanan) over Braiden Wennihan (EA) (Fall 0:35); Cons. Semis, Braiden Wennihan (EA) over Will Wood (Stanberry) (Fall 0:37); 3rd Place Match – Braiden Wennihan (EA) over Jerrid Bunten (Albany) (Fall 1:50)

Blue Jay Gabe Abbott, center, placed 2nd and Wolf Sammie Litherbury, right, finished 4th in the 145 lb. weight class. Both advance to Sectionals.

145 lbs. – Quarterfinals, Sammie Litherbury (EA) received a bye; Semifinals, Nathan Hyde (Mid-Buchanan) over Sammie Litherbury (EA) (Fall 1:22); Cons. Semis, Sammie Litherbury (EA) received a bye; 3rd Place Match, Joey Tate (Albany) over Sammie Litherbury (EA) (Fall 1:35)

EA’s Tanner Rollins competed in the 152 lb. weight class in the Class 1, District 8 tournament.

152 lbs. – Quarterfinals, Trulin Pankau (RP) over Tanner Rollins (EA) (Dec. 10-8); Cons. Round 1 – Tanner Rollins (EA) received a bye; Cons. Semis – Kyle Burke (Albany) over Tanner Rollins (EA) (Fall 1:50)

Bo Graves placed 2nd for the Wolves in the 160 lb. weight class, advancing to Sectionals.

160 lbs. – Quarterfinals, Bo Graves (EA) received a bye; Semifinals, Bo Graves (EA) over Coy Sobotka (Maysville) (Dec. 6-4); 1st Place Match, Chase Davidson (Mid-Buchanan) over Bo Graves (EA) (Fall 1:41)

EA’s Connor Brown placed 4th in Districts, advancing to Sectionals in the 170 lb. weight class.

170 lbs. – Quarterfinals, Connor Brown (EA) received a bye; Semifinals, Denton Biller (Mid-Buchanan) over Connor Brown (EA) (Fall 0:46); Cons. Semis – Connor Brown (EA) received a bye; 3rd Place Match – Kaedon Showers (Stanberry) over Connor Brown (EA) (Fall 0:59)

Blue Jay Colten Stevens and Wolf Aaron Schlueter both advanced to Sectionals in the 195 lb. weight class. Colten, far left, placed 3rd, and Aaron, far right, placed 4th.

195 lbs. – Quarterfinals, Aaron Schlueter (EA) received a bye; Semifinals – Creed Webster (Mid-Buchanan) over Aaron Schlueter (EA) (Fall 3:04); Cons. Semis – Aaron Schlueter (EA) received a bye; 3rd Place Match – Colten Stevens (RP) over Aaron Schlueter (EA) (Dec. 12-8)

Wolves’ wrestler Jayden Umbarger placed 3rd in the 220 lb. weight class at Districts, advancing to Sectionals.

220 lbs. – Quarterfinals, Jayden Umbarger (EA) received a bye; Semifinals, Owen Stockbauer (Mid-Buchanan) over Jayden Umbarger (EA) (Fall 3:18); Cons. Semis – Jayden Umbarger (EA) received a bye; 3rd Place Match – Jayden Umbarger (EA) over Bryce Newby (Albany) (Fall 1:15)

EA’s Grant Turnbull, far right, placed 4th in the 285 lb. weight class, advancing to Sectionals.

285 lbs. – Quarterfinals, Grant Turnbull (EA) over Sam Miller (Albany) (Fall 4:28); Semifinals – Cole Gripka (Maysville) over Grant Turnbull (EA) (Fall 0:37); Cons. Semis – Grant Turnbull (EA) received a bye; 3rd Place Match – Seth Cruz (Mid-Buchanan) over Grant Turnbull (EA) (Fall 0:34)

Individual statistics for the RP Blue Jays follow:

Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas, far right, placed 4th in the 113 lb. weight class at Districts, advancing to Sectionals.

113 lbs. – Quarterfinals, Caleb Lucas (RP) over Alec Saxton (Stanberry) (Fall 1:16); Semifinals – Clancey Woodward (Mid-Buchanan) over Caleb Lucas (RP) (Fall 2:56); Cons. Semis – Caleb Lucas (RP) received a bye; 3rd Place Match – Gavin Shoush (Albany) over Caleb Lucas (RP) (Fall 0:59)

145 lbs. – Quarterfinals, Gabe Abbott (RP) received a bye; Semifinals, Gabe Abbott (RP) over Joey Tate (Albany) (Fall 3:01); 1st Place Match – Nathan Hyde (Mid-Buchanan) over Gabe Abbott (RP) (Fall 5:54)

Blue Jay wrestler Trulin Pankau placed 4th at Districts, earning a spot at Sectionals in the 152 lb. weight bracket.(Stephanie Pankau photo)

152 lbs. – Quarterfinals, Trulin Pankau (RP) over Tanner Rollins (EA) (Dec. 10-8); Semifinals, Colton Kirkham (Mid-Buchanan) over Trulin Pankau (RP) (Fall 0:17); Cons. Semis, Trulin Pankau (RP) received a bye; 3rd Place Match, Kyle Burke (Albany) over Trulin Pankau (RP) (Fall 0:44)

195 lbs. – Quarterfinals, Colten Stevens (RP) received a bye; Semifinals, Blayke Kolb (Maysville) over Colten Stevens (RP) (Dec. 10-4); Cons. Semis, Colten Stevens (RP) received a bye; 3rd Place Match – Colten Stevens (RP) over Aaron Schlueter (EA) (Dec. 12-8)