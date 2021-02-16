Fairfax Volunteer Firemen pictured with the new truck, from left to right, are Cory Stevens, Benny Stark, Archie Agnew, Brett Johnson, Chief Dee Duering, Erica Auwarter, Rick Kemerling, John Brown, Cody Helfers, and Steve Stevens. Firemen not pictured are Miles Smith, Cole Simmons, Mike Lewis, Tyler Brown, Trevor Brown, Curtis Grossman, Aaron Simmons, Larry Brown, and Max Hopkins.

The Fairfax Rural Fire Protection District recently purchased a new fire truck. Pictured above, left to right, are Les Hinnen, salesman for Heiman; Jim Brown, district president; Gregg Smith, treasurer; and Danny Kemerling, secretary.

The Fairfax Rural Fire Protection District recently purchased a Heiman Waterking 1 tanker apparatus with a 2,100 gallon tank and 1,000 GPM PTO pump from Heiman Fire Equipment of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Total cost of the new fire truck is $244,375.00.

A payment of $88,570.00 was made in February 2020 for the Freightliner chassis. The district entered into a six-year lease purchase agreement for the remaining balance with the first payment being due February 1, 2022. This is the first new pumper truck the district has purchased since the 1980s.