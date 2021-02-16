Many are looking to summer and starting to plan their annual summer events. With COVID-19 still impacting our communities, what efforts should we be taking to ensure our events are safe for attendees?

The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments and Northwest Missouri State University are teaming up to offer this workshop designed to address organizations that are planning for events such as festivals, youth camps, vacation bible schools, rodeos, etc. The workshop will be held Saturday, March 6, at 9:00 a.m. via ZOOM. There is no cost to attend the workshop. Those planning to attend should register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/large-event-planning-workshop-tickets-141483094745.

John Carr, Program Coordinator and Instructor for the Emergency and Disaster Management program at Northwest Missouri State University, will facilitate the workshop which will focus on topics such as the current best practices for event hosting related to COVID-19, the trajectory of the pandemic, where we anticipate things will be this summer, and how to ensure your event is a safe one. Attendees will also be able to request topics and ask questions through a pre-workshop survey.

The Large Event Planning Workshop is the first of three workshops being funded with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds that were awarded to the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. There will also be two Business Continuity Workshops offered with the first scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. and the following Business Continuity Workshop will be held Tuesday, April 13, at 7:30 a.m. Registration information will be released soon.