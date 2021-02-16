Community Hospital-Fairfax has 50 doses of Moderna vaccine available to be administered February 22, 2021, to individuals eligible under the State of Missouri’s Phase 1B-Tier 2 criteria. Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine should call 660-686-2376 and leave a message with their name and date of birth. (Please do not call the main hospital number.) Community Hospital-Fairfax staff will call to schedule them for an appointment to receive their vaccine. Appointments will be scheduled between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 22. Individuals must be available to return to the hospital for their booster dose of vaccine on March 22, 2021.

Only individuals meeting the State of Missouri’s criteria for Phase 1B-Tier 2 are eligible to receive the vaccine. That includes all individuals over the age of 65 and individuals younger than 65 with the following conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI greater than 40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.

For more information about the vaccine visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/