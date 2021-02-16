Due to extended extreme temperatures affecting the regional power supply, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has asked member electric utilities, including Evergy, to implement controlled, temporary emergency electricity reductions in order to help avoid larger uncontrolled and extended power outages throughout the region.

Evergy started turning off electricity to blocks of customers for 30 – 60 minutes on February 15. As of Monday at 4:00 p.m. no more shut-offs were scheduled according to Evergy’s media contact. However, he said that did not mean more wouldn’t occur.

Evergy asks customers to continue to conserve energy to help reduce stress on the power grid, potentially reducing the ongoing need for emergency reductions.

• Turn thermostats a little cooler (65-68 degrees). Avoid the use of electric space heaters.

• Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

• Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

• When possible, delay non-essential uses of energy washing drying clothes, washing dishes and bathing to non-peak hours, between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

• Use low-temperature cooking methods and avoid opening the oven door if it’s on.

Evergy is also working with its large commercial and industrial customers to reduce energy usage this week. The company has reduced electricity use at Evergy facilities, implemented cold-weather procedures, and adapted operations at its power plants to keep equipment working and fuel available to generate electricity for customers.

Evergy is a member of the Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates the regional transmission grid and wholesale energy markets for a 17-state region across the central United States, including Kansas and Missouri. The SPP monitors power flow through its footprint and coordinates regional response in emergency situations.

In addition to the SPP call for reductions, its peers in Texas and the upper Midwest are also facing electricity shortages and are asking customers to conserve.