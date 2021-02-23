Make plans to attend the Atchison County Fair Board’s annual all-you-can-eat fish fry Sunday, March 7, 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Velma Houts Fair Building on the fairgrounds in Rock Port.

The menu will include catfish filets, chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, roll and bottled water. Pick-up and to-go orders will be available as well as the normal eat-in option. If you would like to pick up your meal, please park on the south side of the building (concrete pad area) and follow instructions on the sign.

There will also be a variety of silent auction items to bid on from generous donors in the county and surrounding area.

Proceeds donated by the event help support the Atchison County Fair and its youth.