Alivia Baucom is shown with coaches Emily Graham and Gary Davis after she scored her 1,000th point at a home game on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The occasion was made even more special because it was Senior Night and also Alivia’s birthday.

Junior Holden Farmer is shown with coaches Shawn Shineman, left, and Dalton Jones, right, after scoring his 1,000th point during District 16 play in Albany on Saturday, February 20, 2021.