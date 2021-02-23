The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed February 17, 2021, by FLB Holdings LLC, to FG&A, LLC, for land in Sections 12 and 13, Township 66, Range 43, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 17, 2021, by MBK Holdings, LLC, to Markham Group, LLC, for land in Sections 15 and 10, Township 66, Range 43, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed February 18, 2021, by Dan Fries, Trustee of the Dan and Linda Fries Revocable Trust, to Jim and JaNay Oestmann for land in Sections 27 and 28, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 18, 2021, by Dan Fries to Jim and JaNay Oestmann for land in Sections 27 and 28, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.