There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported February 15 – 22, 2021. As of February 22, 2021, Atchison County’s total cases remain at 422 total cases. None are active, and there have been 11 deaths.

There are also no current active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital.

Atchison County’s current seven-day testing positivity rate is 0%.

The last time Atchison County reported zero active cases was June 2020.

Atchison County Health Department is able to perform the COVID-19 rapid testing for symptomatic or exposed individuals. Testing is by appointment only. Call 660-736-4121.

COVID VACCINE UPDATE

Atchison County Health Department’s COVID vaccine second dose clinics are coming up. Please make time for your second dose. If you must cancel, call 660-736-4121. Unless you made prior arrangements, your second dose appointment is the same time as your first dose appointment. Your appointment time is listed on your COVID vaccination card. Please bring your COVID vaccination card with you.

If you had your first dose on:

• January 28 at the Tarkio Community Building – your second dose is on February 25 at the Tarkio Community Building.

• February 4 at the Tarkio Community Building – your second dose is on March 4 at the Tarkio Community Building.

• February 11 at the Tarkio Community Building – your second dose is March 11 at the Tarkio Community Building.

Holt County Health Dept mass vaccination clinic will be rescheduled. Once all plans are finalized, dates and location will be provided. The only way to sign up for this mass event is through the Vaccine Navigator website at: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ or call 877-435-8411 for help with registering.

The State of Missouri reports that the registration will not work for small local events in Atchison County. “This was very upsetting to us,” said Julie Livengood, Atchison County Health Center Administrator. “We were under the understanding that we could use it locally and that local events would get pushed out through the Navigator. We are being told it is only intended for mass vaccination events and private events. We at the local level will now go back to creating our own sign up for local events. Once we figure out how we want to do that, we will announce it. We apologize for this.”

As of February 22, 2021, an estimated 20.3% of Atchison County’s residents have received at least one COVID vaccine dose. Atchison County is ranked second in the state.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

2-22-21

FATALITIES 11

ACTIVE CASES 0

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 411

TOTAL CASES 422

MALE 185

FEMALE 237

UNDER 20 YEARS 53

21-29 YEARS 38

30-39 YEARS 44

40-49 YEARS 58

50-59 YEARS 65

60-69 YEARS 78

70-79 YEARS 58

80+ YEARS 28