Schooler Funeral Home in Fairfax, Missouri, is now under the management of Gary Hann, who owns Andrews-Hann Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri.

After 56 years, Jim and Bobbie Schooler of Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax and Craig, Missouri, have decided to make a change in the management of the funeral services. The ownership of the firm will not change; however, the everyday management has been entrusted to Mr. and Mrs. Gary Hann of Maryville, Missouri. Gary married a Fairfax girl, Tonya Lewis, and Jim met him 30 years ago when he and Tonya came to Fairfax to visit Tonya’s grandparents.

Gary worked at Price Funeral Home in Maryville, Missouri, from 1997 to 2014. In 2014, he became the owner/proprietor of Andrews-Hann Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. Jim said, “For the past six years, Gary and I have worked together in funeral service. Gary is very proficient in all aspects of this profession and he is very caring and sympathetic when dealing with a family. I would, and I have, trusted Gary with the care of my family members. Bobbie and I are available to help as needed, but the Hanns will serve as the new managers.”

Gary at Schooler Funeral Home can be reached by calling 660-686-2251. Funerals are now being live-streamed on the Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax Facebook page and Schooler Funeral Home obituaries will now be published on the andrewshannfuneralhome.com website.