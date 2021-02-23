How to host a socially distant wedding

It’s likely that few people heard of “social distancing” prior to 2020. That changed as the novel coronavirus COVID-19 spread rapidly across the globe and the world found itself in the midst of a deadly pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines social distancing as keeping a safe distance of at least six feet between yourself and other people who are not from your household. Public health officials continue to champion social distancing while acknowledging the fatigue that many people have experienced as the pandemic stretched on for months. Though much of the world hit the proverbial pause button, life went on during the pandemic. Perhaps nowhere was that more evident than at the altar, where many couples still tied the knot, albeit in scaled back ceremonies that adhered to social distancing guidelines in their communities.

Engaged couples who have yet to tie the knot no doubt recognize that planning a socially distant wedding will not be the same as organizing more traditional ceremonies and receptions. While planning a socially distant wedding presents some unique challenges, couples can take certain steps to ensure their big day is memorable and safe.

• Spread the socially distant word. Let guests know what they’re in for should they decide to take part in the festivities. Many people have strictly followed social distancing guidelines, while others have been reluctant to do so. Couples intent on keeping themselves and their guests safe from COVID-19 should emphasize that their weddings will be socially distant affairs so there’s no confusion come the big day.

• Stream the wedding online. Stream the wedding online for those guests who won’t be in attendance. By the end of 2020, millions of people had already “attended” weddings via platforms like Zoom, so loved ones may be experienced virtual guests by the time couples walk down the aisle in 2021. Couples who may need some help planning virtual affairs can visit the virtual wedding coordinators at Wedfuly.com, who recently partnered with Zoom to help couples bring their ceremonies online.

• Pare down the in-person guest list. Couples who planned large weddings prior to the pandemic can still invite all of their loved ones to witness the festivities online, but pare down the in-person guest list to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Limit in-person guests to immediate family and those people who are part of your social distancing bubble.

• Plan a party for down the road. Couples can still celebrate their nuptials with family and friends down the road. Plan a post-pandemic reception and let guests know you will fill them in on the details once social distancing restrictions have been lifted.

Socially distant weddings may require couples to take some unusual steps as they try to tie the knot while keeping themselves and their loved ones safe.

Things to consider when choosing a wedding party

Making the important decision to get married can fill couples with joy and excitement as they imagine spending the rest of their lives together. Naturally, brides- and grooms-to-be are anxious to share the good news with others and include family and friends in the festivities. One way couples exemplify inclusion is by asking their closest acquaintances to be part of their wedding parties.

Being asked to serve as a bridesmaid or groomsman is an honor. Some couples may be tempted to ask every friend, sibling or cousin they have to be in their wedding parties, and some do. In fact, ancient Roman law required 10 witnesses to be part of the wedding ceremony. However, the larger the wedding party, the more people couples have to coordinate and the more personalities they must manage.

While large wedding parties are in style, there isn’t any one-size-fits-all formula to decide which size party is right for a particular situation. Trends vary based on geography and culture. These tips can help couples decide on the size of their wedding parties.

• Match it to scope and style. Wedding planners may use a standard ratio for a proportion of guests to wedding party members. That ratio is one pair of wedding attendants for every 50 guests. This creates a balanced feel where the more people in attendance, the larger the wedding party and vice versa.

• Consider your expenses. Wedding party members may be asked to spend considerable amounts of money to be in the wedding, but the couple will have certain expenses tied to the wedding party as well. These can include limousines to ferry people between the ceremony and reception, photography costs to arrange and photograph large wedding parties, the cost of boutonnieres and bouquets, attendants’ gifts, as well as extra mouths to feed at the rehearsal dinner. Small wedding parties can be easier on couples’ budgets.

• Know your expectations. Couples should discuss what they expect from their wedding parties. Do couples want their loved ones to be very hands-on or waiting in the wings? For those who want a lot of input from their wedding parties, asking distant friends or family to be included may be impractical.

• Select reliable, easygoing people. Wedding party members should be people couples can rely on, and it only helps if wedding party members are not prone to overreacting. Choose a wedding party that can be trusted and people with whom you get along.

Types of wedding officiants

Many people play a role in a wedding. The bride and groom, bridesmaids, groomsmen, ring bearers, and flower girls are front and center on the day a couple ties the knot.

Another central, and very important, figure on a couple’s wedding day is the officiant. Officiants perform the wedding ceremony and are the first to introduce the newlyweds to their guests as an officially married couple.

Various types of officiants can officiate a wedding, and understanding each type can help couples find the right one for them.

Religious officiant

Couples who want traditional religious ceremonies often choose a religious officiant, such as a parish priest or rabbi, with whom they’re familiar. For example, couples who grew up attending a particular church might choose the priest who’s been preaching to them since they were children, while others might choose the priest at their current place of worship.

Religious officiants may be governed by certain rules that restrict them to performing ceremonies in a house of worship, which might rule them out for couples who want outdoor or destination weddings. Couples should inquire about such restrictions as early as possible in the planning process so they aren’t caught off guard.

Civil officiant

Civil officiants are officers of the court, such as a judge or justice of the peace. Many couples who are planning destination weddings abroad still choose to have a civil officiant perform a wedding ceremony at home. This is because some overseas officiants may not be authorized to marry couples in their home countries, meaning their marriages won’t be recognized once they return home. Civil officiants make sure marriages are legal, and they also make great options for couples who just want to get hitched without a grand ceremony.

Professional officiant

Professional officiants are not affiliated with a particular religious organization. That makes them great choices for couples who aren’t religious as well as those who come from different religious backgrounds and won’t be converting to the same faith. Professional officiants typically meet with a couple once or twice to get to know them before writing the speech they will give during the ceremony. Many will share the speech with the couple in advance of the big day, and some even allow couples to write the speech.

Loved ones

Many couples ask a friend or family member to officiate their weddings, which can add a fun and very personal component to the ceremony. Couples who want to take this route should research local laws to determine the steps loved ones must take to become ordained ministers who will be recognized by the state or country where the ceremony will take place.

Officiants play a significant role during a wedding, and couples can choose one who best fits their personalities and ceremony preferences.