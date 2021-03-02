There were no new cases reported by the Atchison County Health Department for the week of February 22 through March 1. As of March 1 there have been 424 total cases, and none are active. There are no current active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital, and the current seven-day testing positivity rate is 0%.

There has been an increase in the total number of cases and deaths. This past week, Atchison County Health Department was notified of two Atchison County COVID-19 related deaths that occurred in November and December of 2020. The deaths were of two males – one in his 60s and one in his 70s. The men were hospitalized out-of-state, tested positive for COVID-19 and died out-of-state. Because they were hospitalized out-of-state, the Atchison County Health Department was not made aware that they were suspected COVID cases or that they had died until well after the events. Each state outside of Missouri has different procedures in place for reporting and some are timely, while others are not. The State Department of Health has been asked to help with investigating the delay.

COVID-19

Testing

Atchison County Health Department is able to perform the COVID-19 rapid testing for symptomatic or exposed individuals. Testing is by appointment only. Please call 660-736-4121.

COVID Vaccine

Updates

As of March 1, 2021, Atchison County is ranked first in the state with 22.1% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. This includes vaccine given by the health department, Community Hospital-Fairfax, our local pharmacies, local nursing homes, as well as mass vaccination events.

Mass Vaccination

Clinic

The Holt County Health Department’s mass vaccination clinic has been rescheduled to March 11 and 12 at the Mound City School. This will be a drive-through site, with the ability to move indoors if we have Missouri March weather. There will be registration appointments for 1,100 people each day. The only way to sign up for this mass event is through the Vaccine Navigator website at: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ or call 877-435-8411 for help with registering.

Second Dose Clinics

Atchison County Health Department’s COVID vaccine second dose clinics are coming up. Please make time for your second dose. If you must cancel, call 660-736-4121. Unless you made prior arrangements, your second dose appointment is the same time as your first dose appointment. Your appointment time is listed on your COVID vaccination card. Please bring your COVID vaccination card with you.

If you had your first dose on February 4 at the Tarkio Community Building, your second dose is on March 4 at the Tarkio Community Building.

If you had your first dose on February 11 at the Tarkio Community Building, your second dose is March 11 at the Tarkio Community Building.

Moving To The Next Vaccination Phase

Governor Parson has announced he will open Phase 1B – Tier 3 on March 15, 2021. This tier includes a long list of critical infrastructure including education, childcare, communications sector, dams sector, energy sector, food/agriculture sector, government, information technology sector, nuclear reactors, materials, and waste sector, transportation systems sector, water and wastewater systems sector. The following is a link to the priority phases: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/

“We (health department) initially gathered numbers from critical infrastructure in the county to help with vaccine planning,” said Julie Livengood, Atchison County Health Department administrator. “We then thought we would take a list of names and phone numbers. We then were given instruction to direct everyone to the state’s Vaccine Navigator registry to help with scheduling appointments. This, we found wasn’t beneficial at the local level. (If you did sign up for Navigator, you will/should get notified of mass vaccination events in the region/state.)”

Instead of having to spend much time/resources calling each and every person in Phase 1B – Tier 3 to schedule an appointment, the health department plans to use a JotForm sign up.

Once they have vaccine available for Phase 1B – Tier 3, clinic dates will be set and a link to the JotForm will be sent out. The link will allow you to register for an appointment date and time, send you a confirmation, and email you the vaccine consent form that will need to be printed and completed. The link will be pushed out via email, Facebook, and/or newspaper. When the time comes and if you need help signing up, call 660-736-4121. Before you sign up for an appointment, make sure you can return for your second dose 28 days later. If not, please wait until the next available vaccine clinic.

“We cannot guarantee we will have vaccine available the week of March 15, said Mrs. Livengood. “We have been fortunate to receive small amounts of vaccine every couple of weeks. We are hoping for a weekly clinic, however we don’t have this capability yet. Thank you for being patient with us and watch for the JotForm sign up link for the Atchison County health departments vaccine clinics.”

Local hospitals and pharmacies may also have vaccine available.

Single-Shot Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

Janssen’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use for the prevention of COVID-19 in those 18 or older by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on February 27. It is the third COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the United States. The Atchison County Health Department will make an announcement once they have access to this vaccine.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

3-1-21

FATALITIES 13

ACTIVE CASES 0

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 411

TOTAL CASES 424

MALE 187

FEMALE 237

UNDER 20 YEARS 53

21-29 YEARS 38

30-39 YEARS 44

40-49 YEARS 58

50-59 YEARS 65

60-69 YEARS 79

70-79 YEARS 59

80+ YEARS 28