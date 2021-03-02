Bring your recyclables and join in March 12, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. for a Recycling Awareness Event held in the Tarkio Activity Center parking lot. Bring your recycling items (to be collected that day), including aluminum, cardboard (clean), paper (all types), plastics #1 and #2, and tin. Recycling professionals will be on hand to provide information on how to prepare materials for recycling, where to recycle and how to reduce contamination to the recycling stream.

This event is sponsored by Tarkio Schools, American Recycling & Sanitation, and the Northwest Missouri Regional Solid Waste Management District with funding in party by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.