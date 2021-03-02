Pictured above, left to right, are Heather Hogue, Mark Schoonover, Sarah Baldwin, Rachael Schoonover and Melissa Culver.

Raechel and Mark Schoonover of Tarkio, Missouri, are the new owners/operators of River Rock Lanes bowling alley on Main Street in Rock Port, Missouri. After learning about the chance to buy and reopen the bowling alley, Mark and Raechel didn’t want to see the business close and jumped at the chance to make it succeed.

To start, they are keeping things simple and not making any major changes. They are continuing to serve lunch (which includes weekly specials) Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., dinner Monday through Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., and breakfast on Saturdays from 6:30 to 10:00 a.m. (as well as their normal lunch and dinner hours).

If you just want to go and bowl, there is open bowling from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays (the kitchen closes at 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays). League bowling is also taking place Monday through Thursday. At some point, the Schoonovers would like to start up a youth bowling league and try to give them a place to hang out. Give the bowling alley a call at 660-744-9876 to order food or stop by for food and bowling at 606 South Main.