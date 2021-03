The Tarkio Nutrition Center will resume its hot meal deliveries to shut-ins Monday, March 8. Hot meals will be delivered Monday through Friday.

Hot meals can also be picked up curbside Monday through Friday between 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Give the center a call at 660-736-5725 by 9:00 a.m. the day you would like to pick up.

The dining room is also open for delicious, lunchtime meals Monday through Friday. Stop by the Tarkio Nutrition Center at 412 Main Street to enjoy food and fellowship.