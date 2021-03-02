The Tarkio Rotary Club is hosting an online auction from 8:00 a.m. Thursday, March 4, through 10:00 p.m. Monday, March 8. If you have items you would like to donate to the auction, contact Don White at 660-736-4705 or any Rotary Club member. Proceeds will go to Rotary projects, Rotary Theater (Tarkio Tech) and scholarships.

To register and participate, go to YourCharityAuction.com/TRC and scroll down to and then click on “Create Your Bidder Account.” If you are donating an item or service to the auction, there is also a tab to click on and fill out a quick form.