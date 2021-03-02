The 2021 Tarkio High School Junior/Senior Prom will be held Saturday, March 27. This year’s prom theme is “A Night in Paris.”

The schedule of events that evening include: 5:45 p.m. – Promenade at THS (this is where parents, family, and friends will be able to view and take pictures of all the attendees in their prom attire); 6:30 p.m. – The bus leaves for Savannah, Missouri; 7:45 p.m. – Dinner at The Sycamore Tree in Savannah; and 8:30-11:30 p.m. – Prom dance at The Sycamore Tree. Following the Prom, the bus will take the students to the After Prom Bash at Main Event in Kansas City, Missouri. Following the After Prom Bash, the bus will bring the students back to Tarkio.