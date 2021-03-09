Attention graduates of Rock Port High School! The time is approaching to make plans to attend the 2021 Rock Port Alumni Banquet. The banquet will be held in the south gym at Rock Port High School on May 14, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Pictures will be at 5:00 p.m.

There will be several honor classes this year as the banquet was not held last year due to COVID-19. The honor classes for the 2020 year include the 60 year class of 1960, 50 year class of 1970, 40 year class of 1980, 30 year class of 1990, 25 year class of 1995, 20 year class of 2000, 10 year class of 2010, and the 2020 graduating class of Rock Port.

The 2021 honor classes will be the 60 year class of 1961, 50 year class of 1971, 40 year class of 1981, 30 year class of 1991, 25 year class of 1996, 20 year class of 2001, 10 year class of 2011, and the graduating class of 2021.

Please spread the word around to attend. As always, the banquet is open to all Rock Port graduates and their spouses or guests. If you need more information, call Lynn Hunter (660-744-2221), Malisa Linthicum (660-744-2328), Jennifer Vogler (660-744-2975), or Marlene Demott (660-744-2384).