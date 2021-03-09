The Atchison County Health Department reported three cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County from March 1-8, 2021:

1 male – age 10-19

2 males – ages 20-29

As of March 8, 2021, there have been a total of 427 cases and 13 deaths in Atchison County. Three are currently active. The current seven-day testing positivity rate is 4.34%.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department is able to perform the COVID-19 rapid testing for symptomatic or exposed individuals. Testing is by appointment only. Please call 660-736-4121.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

As of March 8, 2021, Atchison County is still ranking first in the state with 23.5% of residents receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes vaccine given by the health department, Community Hospital-Fairfax, local pharmacies, and local nursing homes, as well as mass vaccination events.

Vaccine Available

Atchison County Health Department has about 30 doses of Moderna vaccine available to be given on March 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Community Building. This vaccine is for those in the current tiers of 1A, 1B1, 1B2 which includes caregivers (family caregivers are included), those who are 65+, and those with high risk health conditions. Please call Atchison County Health Department at 660-736-4121 to get scheduled.

Mass Vaccination

Clinic Update

There are changes to the Holt County Health Department mass vaccination drive-thru clinic. The vaccine will be Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine and will be March 11 at the Mound City School. The only way to sign up for this mass event is through the Vaccine Navigator website at: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ or call Holt County Health Department at 660-446-2909 for help with registering.

SECOnd Dose Clinic

Atchison County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine second dose clinic is coming up. Please make time for your second dose. If you must cancel, please call 660-736-4121. Unless you made prior arrangements, your second dose appointment is the same time as your first dose appointment. Your appointment time is listed on your COVID-19 vaccination card. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccination card with you.

If you had your first dose on February 11 at the Tarkio Community Building, your second dose is March 11 at the Tarkio Community Building.

Moving to the Next Vaccination Phase

Missouri Governor Parson announced he will open up Phase 1B – Tier 3 on March 15, 2021. This tier includes a long list of critical infrastructure including: Education, Child-care, Communications Sec-tor, Dams Sector, Energy Sector, Food/Agriculture Sector – initial, Government, Information Technology Sector, Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste Sector, Transportation Systems Sector, and Water and Wastewater Systems Sector. Here is a link to the priority phases: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/.

Once the Atchison County Health Department has vaccine available for Phase 1B – Tier 3, they will decide on clinic dates and send out a link to sign up. The link will allow you to register for an appointment date and time, send you a confirmation, and email you the vaccine consent form that will need to be printed and completed. The link will be pushed out via email, Facebook, and/or the newspaper. When the time comes and if you need help signing up, call 660-736-4121. The local hospital and local pharmacies may have vaccines available, too.

Single-DOSE

Janssen COVID-19

Vaccine

Janssen’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use for the prevention of COVID-19 in those 18 or older by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Feb. 27. It is the third COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the United States. The press release can be found at: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-issues-emergency-use-authorization-third-covid-19-vaccine. Once the Atchison County Health Department has access to this vaccine, it will be announced.

COVID-19 IN

ATCHISON COUNTY

3-8-21

FATALITIES 13

ACTIVE CASES 3

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 411

TOTAL CASES 427

MALE 190

FEMALE 237

UNDER 20 YEARS 54

21-29 YEARS 40

30-39 YEARS 44

40-49 YEARS 58

50-59 YEARS 65

60-69 YEARS 79

70-79 YEARS 59

80+ YEARS 28