You can attend the annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner from the comfort of your home this year. “Let us take the planning out of dinner and entertainment for an evening of fun from your favorite place in the house!” said Kris Umbarger, Community Healthcare Foundation.

The “Home Sweet Hospital” sponsorship packages include everything you need to enjoy a fresh home-cooked meal and a program full of performances by local talent. The meals are similar to the meal subscription boxes you’ve heard about online. Each box includes all the meat, fresh produce, seasonings, and ingredients to prep and cook a meal for your family on the night of the week that works best for you.

Choose from two carefully curated take-and-make meal options. You can choose from Italian and parmesan crusted chicken or steak with a mushroom glaze, both served with fresh mashed potatoes and roasted carrots. Top off the evening with a slice of turtle cheesecake.

Your sponsorship also includes a DVD or USB flash drive with the prerecorded 2021 Celebrity Waiter Dinner program. Enjoy the show you know and love from the comfort of your favorite couch or armchair. The Community Healthcare Foundation has put together an encouraging and uplifting show full of performances by local talent along with skits and information from your Home Sweet Hospital, Community Hospital-Fairfax.

“We look forward to spending an evening with you celebrating healthcare close to home,” said Umbarger.

For sponsorship opportunities, call 660-686-2350 or email KrisU@FairfaxMed.com before April 1, 2021.