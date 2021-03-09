Good luck to Rock Port wrestler Colten Stevens as he competes at Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s High School Boys’ Wrestling Tournament this week.

School Days: Fairfax R-3 will dismiss early on March 11th and will not have school March 12th; Rock Port R-II will dismiss early Friday the 12th; and Tarkio R-II will not have school Monday, March 15th.

The Recycling Awareness Event will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on March 12th in the Tarkio Activity Center (TAC) parking lot.

Don’t forget to spring those clocks forward one hour before you hit the sack Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, March 14.

