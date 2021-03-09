Atchison County has surpassed all expectations surviving the Covid 19 pandemic. Now is time to stay vigilant wearing masks etc., but the Rock Port Center knows our community has suffered greatly without the much needed social interactions.

The Rock Port Center has decided to open the in-house dining on April 1.

Certain guidelines will be enforced in order to maintain safety for all patrons. Serving hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday at this time. The center will be closed on Fridays until further notice.

Carry-outs are still available but you must call prior to 10:00 a.m. that day.(no exceptions).

Home delivery routes will continue as previously provided to clients.

Guidelines for entering to dine in house will be as follows:

• Masks are required (they can be removed while dining).

• Tables will be set approximately 6’ apart and if you choose to dine with others at a table masks must remain on while visiting.

• You will not sign in. Your contribution of $4.50 for the meal will be greatly appreciated.

• You may dine if under the age of 60. The cost of the meal will be $8.00.

• Each meal is served with milk and water. Coffee and/or iced tea will be provided upon request.

It is the center’s goal to provide a safe social environment to all patrons and continue to serve the community in that manner.