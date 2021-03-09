After one year of following COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, the Allen-Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary is finally able to hold their spring rummage sale. Good quality, saleable items (no TVs and no computers allowed) can be dropped off March 29 through April 14 at the legion building (3rd and Broad streets in Tarkio) from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Please do not leave your things outside during off hours. The sale will take place April 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and April 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the legion building.

For everyone’s safety, face masks must be worn by all. If you have any questions, call KC Hines at 660-623-9297 or Linda Payton at 660-623-9399.