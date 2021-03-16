March 22, 1946

• Four persons are dead as the result of an explosion of kerosene in the Walker Phillips home, just north of Fairfax, about seven o’clock Tuesday evening. The fifth member of the family, Mr. Phillips, is in critical condition with little hope for his recovery at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville. Mr. Phillips had attempted to revive the fire in the kitchen cook stove by pouring kerosene from a can into the stove when the explosion resulted. It killed his wife, Mrs. Walker Phillips, 25, and children, Larry Ray Phillips, 13 days old, Ruby Jane Phillips, two and one-half years old, and Virgil LeRoy Phillips, almost 10 years old.

• A 30-minute musical program presented by Prairie Flower school, near Fairfax, under the direction of Mrs. Hiram True, will be heard over Station KFNF, Shenandoah.

• Fairfax has a Kiwanis Club of 55 charter members and it was organized Thursday evening with Charles L. Warnstaff as president; B.P. Hunter as vice-president; Marvin Schooler as treasurer; and Everett Deardorff as secretary.

March 25, 1971

• Judy Ann Martin of Fairfax has been selected by The Experiment in International Living to live abroad with a family in Germany this summer. Judy, a sophomore at NWMSC in Maryville, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Martin, Sr. Judy will enroll in a special 17-day course in oral German, given by The Experiment, just prior to the beginning of the program. Judy and her fellow Experimenters will live with individual families for one month. During the last three weeks in Germany, Judy and her group will invite members of their host families to join them for an extensive travel period throughout Germany.

• The Community Hospital Auxiliary met Tuesday evening in Fairfax and reported over 600 charter memberships with the drive open until April 1.

• Bobby Schooler suffered bruises to his right leg Saturday morning when he was getting out of his mother’s vehicle in the hospital parking lot and another car backed into him, pinning him between the two vehicles.

March 21, 1996

• The Central Methodist College Band, conducted by Dr. Ronald Shroyer, will present a concert in Fairfax March 22 at the high school gym. The band is regarded as one of the premier small college bands in the country.

• Melvin and T.J. Miles and Gregg, Lori, Miles, and Leslie Smith celebrated the 100th birthday of their family’s farm March 4. Melvin’s grandfather, John Hildred Miles, purchased the farm from Jonathan Springer on March 4, 1896. The family is in the process of registering in the Missouri Century Farm Program. This past week, they were featured in the “Successful Farming” publication mid-March issue for their recognition award in the “Barn Again” program. They were chosen from 72 applications from 17 states.