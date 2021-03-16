March 15, 1946

• Steady rain fell Thursday of last week and froze to trees, shrubs and wires. Then a heavy snowstorm dropping a foot or more of snow fell resulted in broken tree branches and telephone and electric lines. A total of 43 Bell Telephone service men were stationed in Rock Port from Friday evening until Monday morning.

• Staff Sgt. Donald E. Noah of Rock Port was among the list of servicemen who reached Seattle on the USS General R. M. Blatchford from the Pacific area March 10. Sgt. Noah had been stationed in Japan since last September 26. Prior to being sent to the Pacific, he served four months in Germany, being one of very few Rock Port men who served in both war zones.

• Clyde Andermann and son, Mosey, started redecorating The Ritz Tuesday. The repaint job will eliminate the numerous wartime symbols and figures which have covered the walls the past several years.

March 18, 1971

• Three men were taken into custody and charged with breaking and entering and accessory to breaking and entering to the office of Dr. John Wanamaker Thursday night in Rock Port. Some medical supplies were reported missing but no “hard stuff” according to Dr. Wanamaker.

• A small barn and shed filled with 500 bales of alfalfa hay was completely destroyed March 17 at the Orville Barnhart farm. Barnhart had raked around the barn and was burning the trash to prevent a fire, when the wind whipped the fire into the west end of the shed, starting it to burn.

• A decree was handed down by the Rock Port Student Council declaring that all lockers were to be cleaned for a thorough inspection. The severity of punishment for an untidy cubicle was to be a 25¢ fine and it was to be kept under lock and key until full payment was made.

March 14, 1996

• Thanks to the efforts of several who participated in 150 hours of typing, Jared Gayler now has his own book, complete with pictures he’s taken over the years. “My Life & Memories” is about Jared’s family and his life, his schooling, work, friends, politics, Special Olympics, etc.

• A shooting took place at the Oak Grove Inn when a resident had overstayed his welcome and refused to leave. Rock Port Police Chief Dan Allen and Deputy Jeff Alsup approached the room and knocked, announcing they were the police. When he refused to come out or respond, the officers entered the room to find the individual had a gun. Chief Allen ducked into the bathroom. The man walked toward the bathroom where Chief Allen was and reached around the wall with his gun. Both weapons were fired. The man was hit and taken to Hamburg and Omaha for treatment. He will be released March 13 into Omaha police custody then extradited to Rock Port for court proceedings.