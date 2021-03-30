The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

The commission reviewed the CDBG funding approvals for the Lewis Drainage District and the Benton Township Drainage District. Both were signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood and forwarded to the Department of Economic Development.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood also signed a letter to the Missouri Department of Economic Development on behalf of the Mill Creek Drainage District requesting a waiver to enter into an agreement with the low bidder, Mount Farm Drainage, for debris removal caused by the 2019 flood event. The letter was forwarded to the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer was in to report that the engine in the 2003 Volvo wheel loader has major issues. They discussed the cost to repair versus the cost to replace and felt it would be cheaper in the long run to move forward with the replacement.

––

The Commission met Thursday, March 18, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

The commissioners traveled to Worth County to attend the Northwest Commission meeting.

––

The Commission met Tuesday, March 23, 2021.Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

The commission reviewed and accepted the publication of the 2020 Financial Statement with Affidavit of Publication.

The commissioners reviewed the professional administrative services agreement between the County of Atchison (applicant) and the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments (consultant) to perform professional administrative services of the applicant’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, Lewis Drainage District, Project #2015-LR-01. The commissioners approved the agreement as presented.

The commissioners reviewed the professional administrative services agreement between the County of Atchison (applicant) and the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments (consultant) to perform professional administrative services of the applicant’s CDBG program, Benton Drainage District, Project #2015-LR-02. The commissioners approved the agreement as presented.

Both agreements were signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood and returned to the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. Copies are on file in the clerk’s office.

Form SFM01, providing the authorized signatures for CDBG requests for funds, and Form SFM02, providing designation of depository: direct deposit for CDBG funds for the Benton Drainage project and the Lewis Drainage project, were signed and returned to the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.

The commission reviewed the free courthouse inspection report and project estimate as provided by Renodry USA for the courthouse and the jail. No action was taken.

Clerk Taylor requested approval to request bids for a 7×16” tandem axle trailer for election equipment. The current trailer does not have a enough space to hold the new equipment that was needed to comply with COVID-19 regulations. The commission approved the purchase to be allocated out of the CARES Act Funding. Clerk Taylor will draw up the bid specifications.