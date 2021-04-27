Fairfax High School agriculture students hosted Ag Day Friday, April 23, 2021, at the football field. The event included a petting zoo, as well as instructional stations about tractor/PTO, gun, and fire safety. The students enjoyed the event, especially the petting zoo, which included this adorable puppy Sam who snuggled up with Fairfax FFA member Destiny Smith.

Fairfax first grader Ryann Salmond and her classmates snuggle with kittens brought to the Ag Day event by FFA member Braden Graves.

Fairfax second grader Patrick Wheeler is all smiles while sitting in the cab of a tractor at Ag Day, hosted by FFA members.

Tarkio Elementary 1st graders Mark Sachs, Jakaelynn Trimble, Victor Perez, and Tavyn Smith listen to an explanation of the different types of tractors and how the technology in them has advanced over the years during the Tarkio High School Ag Department sponsored Ag Day and Petting Zoo event Friday, April 23, 2021. The event took place at the school’s ag barn.

Tarkio FFA member Tessa Rolf holds a baby goat for the students to pet.

Melody Huebner takes a break to find out just how big those tractor tires really are.