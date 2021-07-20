The line of tractors stretched from Fairfax’s Main Street across the bottom and over the first hill. Blake Hurst, former president of Missouri Farm Bureau, is second from the front leading the way.

Around 60 tractors travelled through Atchison County Saturday, July 17, as part of the Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s eighth annual Keep Missouri Farming Tractor Cruise. The 38-mile event began and ended at Liles Enterprises at I-29 Exit 99 near Corning. As the cruise reached Fairfax they took their first pit stop at the MFA. Drivers were treated to drinks and snacks. The next stop was in Tarkio for lunch.

Kenny Joesting gets in on the tractor cruise with his 1954 Super MTA Diesel Farmall.

Tanner and Kerre Clark of Seymour, Missouri, made the tractor cruise a family affair.