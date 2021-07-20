The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed July 9, 2021, by Craig and Andrea Corken to Craig and Andrea Corken for land in Section 28, Township 65, Range 41, and Section 33, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed July 9, 2021, by Craig and Andrea Corken to Joseph Stricklin, Krista Seelbach, Trent Corken, Erica Barnes, and Kaitlea Hastert for land in Section 28, Township 65, Range 41, and Section 33, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 9, 2021, by Russell and Donna Linville to Thomas and Angela Linville for land in Section 21, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed July 12, 2021, by Kimberly and Leroy Bowman, Co-Trustees of the Kimberly Bowman Living Trust, to Debra Kozek for Block 4, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed July 12, 2021, by Donna Roop to Devon Perry and Cade Perry for Lots 14, 15, 16, and 17, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 13, 2021, by Nick White to Delmar and Sandra Noland for Lots 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7, Block 6, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed July 14, 2021, by Mark Adams to Bryan and Devin Adams for land in Section 35, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 14, 2021, by Dustin and Irma Pierpoint to Kerry Million for Lots 31, 32, and 33, Block D, Miles Sickler’s Second Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 15, 2021, by Steven and Kitty Irvine to Edward and Diana Foral, Co-Trustees of the Edward and Kiana Foral Revocable Trust, for land in Section 2, Township 66, Range 43, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 15, 2021, by Travis and Marsha Hogue to Jeremy and Paige Sloop for Outlot 3, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 15, 2021, by Robert and Gloria Smith to Kaely Kirwan for Lots 5 and 6, Block 6, Rankin Place Addition Second Filing, Tarkio, Missouri.