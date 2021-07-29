Mary Graves and Norma Bradfield were recently honored with pins for over 70 years of membership with the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 284 in Fairfax, Missouri. (Ann Wensel photo)

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 284 of Fairfax, Missouri, held a meeting July 15, 2021, at the home of Norma Bradfield. There were four members present: Marcia Martin, Norma Bradfield, Mary Graves, and Ann Wensel, as well as one guest, Linda Ford.

No old business was pre-sented. The ladies discussed the upcoming fair.

Two members were presented with special membership pins. Norma Bradfield (age 92) received a pin for 71 years of continuous membership. Mary Graves (age 92) received a pin for 75 years continuous membership. These ladies have held various offices through the years and each still holds an office. They stayed members through this country’s good times and bad times and through personal loss and health problems.