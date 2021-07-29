Family members representing the H.A. & Betty Lou Sly Memorial Missouri Century Farm, from left to right, are: front row – Veda Sly, Markie Gaines, and Nola Sly; and back row – Tiffanie Gaines, Hudson Sly, Stevie Gaines, Ian Hudland, Marisa Hedlund, Devon Sons (presenter), and Collin Hedlund.

Miranda, Michelle, and Scott Deatz received recognition for their Missouri Century Farm. Presenting the award was Devon Sons, right.

Three Atchison County farms have been inducted into the Missouri Century Farm Club.

Scott and Michelle Deatz of Rock Port own 120 qualifying acres that were originally owned by Wiley O. Bartholomew, the second great-uncle of Scott Deatz.

Lonnie “Gene” and Kathleen Herron of Rock Port own 180 qualifying acres that were originally owned by Conrad Fischer, Gene’s great-uncle.

Siblings Stephanie Smith, Mark Sly and David Sly own 1,368 qualifying acres that were purchased in 1897 by Henry Oscar and Basha Sly. The farm was passed on to Harry and Lavetah Sly. H.A. and Betty Sly were the third generation to own the farm. The current owners are the fourth generation.

In 1976, Missouri’s Centennial Farm project awarded certificates to persons owning farms that had been in the same family for 100 years or more. The MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and MU Extension planned a 10-year update in 1986 called the Century Farm program. Since then, the program has been an annual event, recognizing more than 100 farms each year.

In 2008, the Missouri Farm Bureau became a program co-sponsor.

To qualify, farms must meet the following criteria:

• The same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years.

• The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption.

• The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

Since 1976, the program has recognized more than 8,000 Missouri Century Farms. For more information, visit the program’s webpage at https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/century-farms.