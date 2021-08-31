Fairfax Marching Pride, grades 7-12, are holding a trash bag fundraiser through Bags for Bucks.

All rolls are $13 each and you can choose from the following colors/sizes (please note that only the smallest size has the drawstrings): 13 gallon drawstring, 45 bags per roll; 18 gallon white, 60 bags per roll; 30 gallon black, 40 bags per roll; 39 gallon yellow, 20 bags per roll; and 55 gallon green, 15 bags per roll.

The sale will go through September 10. Please see a 7-12 band member to order or email the music director, Debra Wyatt, at dwyatt@fxbulldogs.net.