KJ’s is now being run by Sasha Bruce, right, who is helped by her mother, Teresa Hogue, left. (Beverly Clinkingbeard photo)

By Beverly Clinkingbeard

If you heard KJ’s in Westboro, Missouri, was closed, it is open and under new management. If you’re hankerin’ for great home cooking, it’s time for a visit. KJ’s is located on the north side of Main Street where the lawn chairs and potted flowers are blooming. (And remember, Westboro’s funky way of parking in the middle of the street, with the vehicle facing north or south.)

Thirteen years ago, Karla and Jimmy Chambers opened a restaurant in the former post office/bank building. Sasha (Hogue) Bruce was their waitress. Eventually, she moved on to other employment, but told Karla if and when she ever wanted to do something else, Sasha would like to entertain the option of operating KJ’s. As Sasha puts it, 13 years later, married, and three children of ages 8, 6, and 5 years, she, with her mother, Teresa, is realizing a dream. Sharon Green also helps out.

Sasha has lived around Westboro all her life and joins a long list of cooks who have served the community. Many will remember Anna Belle Johnson (and others) who served meals at the Westboro Café located at the Westboro Elevator. She also cooked for service groups, such as Rotary and Lions and Anna Belle had but one question, “How many and how much?” Teresa Hogue worked at the Westboro Café as well, and Sasha, as a school girl, often waited tables.

Westboro has a history of restaurants and some of the old timers were: Iowa Lefforge (who died in the 1918 flu epidemic), Hattie Beckman, Node Sipes, Don Westrack, Pleas Owens, Charles “Froggy” Clement, Ozzie King, and many more. The restaurants had business names, but they are remembered by the folks that operated them. Some restaurants were more like coffee and burger joints with pool tables and others served full dinners.

Sasha has tweaked KJ’s menu a bit, but it is much the same with customer favorites available. If you’re set on eating a pork chop dinner on Thursday, you can. Sasha will be posting KJ’s specials on Facebook. They open at 7:00 a.m. for breakfast and close after lunch at 2:00 p.m. If you’re a debit card user, that is also an option. For carry-out orders, call 660-984-5415.

Sasha’s grand opening was Saturday night. We wish KJ’s the best and look forward to some “Great Home Cooking.”

’Til next time . . .