The following incarcerations were recently recorded at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Isaac Epley, 20, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. September 20, 2021, by the Rock Port Police Department for: forgery and fraudulent attempt to obtain a controlled substance.

Athuai Ding, 18, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. September 20, 2021, by the Rock Port Police Department for: forgery and fraudulent attempt to obtain a controlled substance.

Lisa Doyle, 52, Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. September 24, 2021, on State Hwy. A, Watson, Missouri, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for DWI.