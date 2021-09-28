The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed September 17, 2021, by Atchison County Historical Society to Trevor Whipple for Lot 23, Block 7, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed September 20, 2021, by Cavin and Emily Joesting to Cavin and Emily Joesting Family Trust for land in Sections 32 and 33, Township 66, Range 40, and Section 24, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 20, 2021, by Cavin and Emily Joesting to Cavin and Emily Joesting for land in Sections 32 and 33, Township 66, Range 40, and Section 24, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed September 20, 2021, by Kathi Hatleback to Nathan Hatleback and Bryan Hatleback for Lots 5 and 6, Block 4, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed September 21, 2021, by Howard Carlisle, Jr. to Gale MacDonald, Brenda Havel, David Carlisle, and Angela Carlisle for Lots 4 and 9, Block 1, Seventy Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 21, 2021, by Marion and Sheryl Ball to Marion and Sheryl Ball, Trustees of the Ball Living Trust, for land in Sections 20, 21, 28, and 29, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.