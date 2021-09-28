The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Andrew Rouse, 29, and Ashleigh Tompkins, 30, both of Rock Port, Missouri, were married September 20, 2021, in Watson, Missouri, by Glen Armstrong II, Exhorter. Filed September 21, 2021.

Stanley Harmon, Jr., 44, and Ashley Gayman, 30, both of Rock Port, Missouri, were married September 9, 2021, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Rev. Jeromey Moore. Filed September 24, 2021.