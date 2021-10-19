The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron October 7, 2021, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Midwestern Health Management vs. Emily E. Kohout – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst and case continued to November 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Ashley E. Mayall vs. Daniel W. Mayall – Court Trial on Motion to Modify. Case called. The plaintiff appears, pro se. The respondent fails to appear. GAL Hurst appears and case continued to December 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. for trial.

State vs. David Wayne Brown – Disposition Hearing on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11 – 15 Mph).

State vs. Timothy Blaine Clark – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Stealing.

State vs. Timothy Blaine Clark – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Driving While Revoked/Suspended.

State vs. Joshua Lee Green – Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 2nd Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant given form requesting Public Defender services. Case continued to October 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel and plea/trial setting.

State vs. Joshua Lee Green – Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Operate Motor Vehicle Owned By Another Knowing Owner Of Vehicle Has Not Maintained Financial Responsibility. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case continued to October 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel and plea/trial setting.

State vs. Joshua Lee Green – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant given form requesting Public Defender services. Case continued to October 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for entry of counsel and setting of preliminary hearing.

State vs. Joshua Lee Green – Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket Fail To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Defendant given form requesting Public Defender services. Case continued to October 21, 2021, at 9 a.m. for entry of counsel and plea/trial setting.

State vs. Dalton Michael Hall – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 2nd Or 3rd Offense, Fail To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer, and Driver/Front Seat Passenger Fail To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Andrew B. Hazen – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree, Property Damage – 2nd Degree, and Domestic Assault – 4th Degree – 1st Or 2nd Offense (2), (3), (4), (6). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with P.D. Euler. Case continued to November 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for setting of preliminary hearing.

State vs. Aaron Ryan Lawrence – Probation Violation Hearing on Misdemeanor DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with Att. Smith. Defendant acknowledges copy of the Motion Revoked Probation. Arraignment waived of motion. Case continued to October 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. for disposition.

State vs. Raul Daniel Mancinas-Bonilla, Jr. – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense.

State vs. Raul Daniel Mancinas-Bonilla, Jr. – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).

State vs. Victor Kipkemboi Murgor – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).

State vs. Shekhar Prabhakar – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs.

State vs. Jeremy M. Runge – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System. Defendant sentenced to Fine of $130.50 and Court Cost. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Jackson Lee Simonds – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph).

State vs. Reyes Valdez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System.

State vs. Billy Joe Young – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Unlawful Use Of Weapon – Subsection 5 – While Intoxicated – Loaded Weapon and Domestic Assault – 4th Degree – 1st Or 2nd Offense (2), (3), (4), (6). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case continued to October 21, 2021, at 9 a.m. for settlement.

Rock Port vs. Timothy M. Basen – Initial Appearance on Municipal – Ordinance – Traffic Operated Motor Vehicle On Highway While Driver’s License/Privilege Revoked (Suspended For Points). Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for October 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

Rock Port vs. David R. Bouley – Trial Setting on Municipal-Alcohol & Drug Related Traffic DWI – Alcohol, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident, Operated A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner Involving An Accident, and Driving While Revoked Or Suspended. Defendant appears in person. Defendant states private counsel has been employed by Sundell. Case continued to October 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

Rock Port vs. Stacy Lynn Caldwell Failed To Register Vehicle. Case called. Defendant appears in person. Defendant acknowledges ticket. Arraign-ment waived. Plea of not guilty. Case continued to November 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. for plea/trial setting.

Rock Port vs. Hannah M. Gracier – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic Failed To Register Vehicle.

Rock Port vs. Katie A. Guarado – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic Operate Vehicle On Highway Without Valid Or No License.

Rock Port vs. Aaron R. Lawrence – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Other Minor In Possession. Case called. Defendant appears in person with Att. Smith. Defendant acknowledges copy of information. Arraignment waived. Plea of not guilty. Case continued to October 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. for plea/trial setting.

Rock Port vs. Ray Brener Summers – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic Driving While Revoked Or Suspended.

Rock Port vs. Jamal Lamar Wallace-Moore – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic Failed To Register Vehicle.

Rock Port vs. Mackenzie R. Wood – Initial Appearance on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic Fail To Stop At Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection.

State vs. Norris Glenn Guillot – Court Trial on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).

Andrea L. Meek vs. Wesley T. Lopez – Trial Setting on Dissolution With Children.

For more information about the above cases or others, visit www.courts.mo.gov (Missouri Case.net).