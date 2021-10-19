The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Month end departmental reports were reviewed and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

A liquor license application for R&M Schoonies DBA River Rock Lanes for beer and wine by the drink was presented by Clerk Taylor. The commissioners voted to approve the license.

The commission reviewed the 2021/2022 contract for services with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. Each local government contributes a per capita fee to assist in defraying costs associated with services provided. These funds are used to leverage state and federal dollars that further support the services provided. Cost is based on the unincorporated areas within the county (1,905 x .56 = $1,066.80). The commissioners voted unanimously to sign the contract for services.

The following proclamation was signed by the commission:

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS Atchison County has lost an outstanding co-worker and citizen in the death of Adam Meyer; and

WHEREAS on behalf of our county, we wish to record our deep sorrow over the passing of Adam Meyer on October 2nd, 2021; and

WHEREAS Adam Meyer was hired on April 25th,1996, as a mechanic for the Atchison County Road & Bridge Department. He was promoted to Atchison County Road and Bridge Supervisor on January 1, 2004, where he put in countless hours of service overseeing 647 miles of county roads and the 119 bridges in Atchison County. In doing so, he received the trust and confidence of his colleagues and dedicated a total of 25 years and 7 months of service to the citizens of Atchison County; and

WHEREAS, our county is grateful for his many contributions and work ethic; and

NOW THEREFORE, IN RECOGNITION OF Adam Meyer’s contributions to our county and its citizens, we hereby express our deep appreciation for his service to our county and extend to his family our sincere sympathy upon his passing.

––

The commission discussed and approved a memorial to the Meyer family in honor of Adam’s years of service to the county.

Additions and abatements to the tax books for August 2021 were approved as follows:

Personal property – August 2021 – Additions to the Tax Books: 2019, $160.64; 2020, $1,677.59. There were no abatements from the personal tax books.

Real property – August 2021 – Additions to the Tax Books: 2019, $53.20; 2020, $12.61. Abatements from the Tax Books: 2019, $76.15; 2020, $101.93

Clerk Taylor presented the summary of legal fees related to the Outlaw Wind Project to the commission and reported that she would be submitting them to Ameren for reimbursement.

Discussion was held about the road and bridge supervisor position and how to move forward. Clerk Taylor will contact MATCO to see if they have some templates the county could use. During the transition any concerns related to the roads should be directed to the commissioners’ attention or call the road and bridge office.