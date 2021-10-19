The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed October 8, 2021, by City of Tarkio to Ag Partners Cooperation, Inc. for the north side of 1st and Main, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 8, 2021, by Jeffrey and Paige Agnew to Warren J. and Haley Wright for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed October 8, 2021, by Drewes Brothers Construction, LLC, to Drewes Brothers Enterprises, LLC, Lot 7, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 8, 2021, by Michael Cowan by Power of Attorney Karen Cowan and Karen Cowan to Karen Cowan for land in Section 19, Township 64, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed October 14, 2021, by Robert and Robin Winger to Rachel Graves, David Winger and Abigail Roberts for Lots 3, 4, 2, and 5, Block 2, Rankin Shaum Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.