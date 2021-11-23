The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting November 17, 2021.

The meeting was called to order by Michael Oswald, alderman, at 6:30 p.m. Also in attendance were: Debra Wyatt, Tabitha Wintz, and Kristi Duering, aldermen; Lori Helfers, City Clerk; Danny Kemerling, Treasurer; and John Brown, Water Superintendent. Visitors were: Jack Kelly, American Recycling & Sanitation; and Michael Klosek, Sr., Michael Klosek Jr., and Michael Klosek, III, Klosek’s Trash Service.

The tentative agenda was approved.

Representatives from American Recycling & Sanitation and Klosek’s Trash Service were present to discuss with the city council the transferring of the trash contract. American Recycling has sold the trash service and transfer station to Klosek’s Trash Service, LLC. As of December 1, 2021, Klosek’s will be taking over the collection of trash in Fairfax. All rates, routes and collection days will remain the same at this time. After the first of the year the contract maybe up for negotiation. The aldermen voted unanimously to accept the transfer of the trash contract to Klosek’s Trash Service, LLC. The gentlemen left meeting at 7:10 p.m.

The aldermen voted unanimously to approve the regular minutes of October 20, 2021, and the accounts payable.

Old Business

Tabitha Wintz is still in contact with Megan Miller, attorney. Megan is working on getting information together on how to handle dangerous buildings. Tabitha will ask Megan to attend a council meeting after the first of the year.

Missouri Municipal League is strongly advising recipients to open a new account just for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. This would allow for easier tracking of all ARP funds for the auditors and state treasurer. After a short discussion the council agreed that a savings account should be opened. Lori will call the bank to open a savings account.

New Business

John and Lori are continuing to work with Andi Macias, Snyder Engineering, and Jerri Dearmont, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, on finishing up the PER for the CDBG street grant. A copy of the PER was given to each alderman. All questions and concerns need to be sent to Lori and John within the next week so they can get concerns to Andi and Jerri for any corrections that might be needed. The public hearing will be December 15, 2021.

The proposed 2022 budget was presented to the council for their review. Adoption will be considered at the December meeting.

Staff Reports

Danny Kemerling presented his treasurer’s report showing that all accounts are in balance.

Lori Helfers presented the council with the renewal of the Star insurance policy for 2022. This will need to be paid at the beginning of the year.

Election filing opens December 7 for two Alderman-at-large positions. Filing packets can be picked up at City Hall.

John Brown reported that Nutri Ject is back to finish cleaning the lagoons.

The meeting adjourned at 7:42 p.m.